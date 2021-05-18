ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,642.68 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.