ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.