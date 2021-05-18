ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.