Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.28

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.28 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$636.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.28.

In other news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,289,258.20.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

