Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

