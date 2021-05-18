Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,989. Accenture plc has a one year low of $188.11 and a one year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average is $261.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

