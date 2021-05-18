Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.93% from the stock’s current price.
ACRL stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 9,471,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.13 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.43. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).
