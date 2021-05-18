Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.93% from the stock’s current price.

ACRL stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 9,471,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.13 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.43. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).

Get Accrol Group alerts:

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.