Acumen Capital Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$2.75

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of QST stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.35 million and a PE ratio of -27.57.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.