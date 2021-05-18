Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ACET shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.