Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

