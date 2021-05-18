Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 524,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

