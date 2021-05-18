Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

