Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $267.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $271.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.11 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

