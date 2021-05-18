Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

