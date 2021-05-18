Adviser Investments LLC Sells 33,587 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95.

