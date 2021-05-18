AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.12 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

