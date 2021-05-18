Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Issues Earnings Results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

