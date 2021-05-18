Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.10.

AFRM opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

