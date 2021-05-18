Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AGTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

