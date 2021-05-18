agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $30.11 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

