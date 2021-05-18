Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1,750.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Agree Realty worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.42%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

