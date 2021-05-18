AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

