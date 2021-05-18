Aion Price Down 28.1% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $166.28 million and $13.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,893.89 or 1.00603726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.82 or 0.01535829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.00706490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00416945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00262142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006307 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

