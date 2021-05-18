AIOZ Network Reaches Market Cap of $52.21 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,023,371 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.