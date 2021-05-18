Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

