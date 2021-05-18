Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $134.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $6.02 on Monday, reaching $157.79. 1,028,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. Albemarle has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

