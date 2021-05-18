Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.