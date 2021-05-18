Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0007 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 270% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $236,969.37 and approximately $42.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00405840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00229264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.20 or 0.01326138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

