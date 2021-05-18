Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

