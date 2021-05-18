Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $622.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $9.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $559.52. 369,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.99. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $210.00 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.