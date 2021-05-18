Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALHC opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

