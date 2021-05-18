Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALKT. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.06 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

