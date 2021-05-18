Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

