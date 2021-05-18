AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72. 5,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. Insiders have sold a total of 449,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

