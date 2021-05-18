Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.32

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 124.33% and a negative net margin of 276.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,732.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,255. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

