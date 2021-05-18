Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,336.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,282.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,980.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

