Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,257.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,968.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

