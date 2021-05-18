Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.00 ($60.00).

ALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.03. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

