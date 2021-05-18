Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.37 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.070-0.070 EPS.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,989. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -285.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $8,615,627. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

