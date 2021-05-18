Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

