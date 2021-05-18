Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market cap of $899.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

