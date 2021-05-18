Altium Capital Management LP Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma makes up about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

STRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $917.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

