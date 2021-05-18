Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,112 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.92% of Immatics worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

IMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Immatics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

