Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 128,130 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

