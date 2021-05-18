Altium Capital Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

