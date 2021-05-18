Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,222 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,768. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

