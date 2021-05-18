Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 295,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

