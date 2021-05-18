Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 179,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.39. 44,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

