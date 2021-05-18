ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. 9,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,890. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

