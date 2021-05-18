Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $437,631,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

