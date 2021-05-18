Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ambarella by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

